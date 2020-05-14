|
Carlos Hernandez Segura
Wichita Falls - Carlos Hernandez Segura 73, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19th at Lunn's Chapel with Pastor Chad Stubblefield officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Estela (Zamora) and Jose G. Segura, Carlos was born on August 4, 1946, in Wichita Falls. He was a 1964 graduate of Wichita Falls High School and attended MSU. Carlos worked at Howmet for a number of years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed playing golf, singing, and dancing. He was a professional drag racer who enjoyed customizing cars and trucks.
Carlos was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by a sister, Yolanda Segura; two grandchildren, Michelle Britton and Michael Bounds; two great-grandchildren, Danny Britton and wife Shay; and Tiffany Britton; and two great-great-grandchildren.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Wichita Raceway Park, 1633 FM 369 N., Iowa Park, TX 76367.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunns.colonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from May 14 to May 17, 2020