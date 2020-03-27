|
|
Carlton "Jack" Lane
Wichita Falls - Carlton "Jack" Lane, 90, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Private family graveside services will be under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Virginia and Clark Edward Lane, Sr., Jack was born on July 13, 1929, in Wichita Falls, the third of five brothers. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1947. He later attended Midwestern State University where he completed requirements to become a licensed Nursing Home Administrator for the state of Texas. He was President of the Downtown Optimist Club. He served on a comprehensive health planning committee for Nortex Regional Planning Commission. He served in the Texas National Guard for eight years. He was a member of First Assembly of God church where he served as deacon and treasurer. He loved deer hunting, boxing, traveling to the mountains, and spending time with his family and church friends.
Along with his parents, Jack was also preceded in death by brothers Clark Edward Lane Jr., Howard Paul Lane, and Dalton Franklin Lane.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Anne Lane ; sons Larry Edward Lane, Jon Lyndon and wife Jana Lane, Lance Carlton and wife Pam Lane; grandchildren D'dee Anne and husband Landon Schaffner, Toby Jack Lane, Laci Janay Lane, Logan Matthew Lane, Tanner Garrett Lane, Landon Jon Lane, Jadon Landry Lane, and Caleb Mikel Lane; great grandchildren Connor Jay Schaffner, Caden Lane Schaffner, and Evan Jaxson Lane.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family by calling 940-692-1913 for book signatures or by email at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020