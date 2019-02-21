|
Carlye Fleming
Silverton
A graveside service for Carlye Fleming, 79, will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday , February 23, 2019 at the Silverton Cemetery with Rance Young, pastor of Silverton Methodist Church, officiating. She died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 9:18 pm in Covenant Hospital in Lubbock.
She was born to Carver and Iwana Simpson Monroe on February 19, 1939atSilverton where she grew up and attended schools. She graduated as Salutatorian of Silverton High School in 1957. She attended West Texas State College, and was a member of the Silverton Methodist Church. She married Donald Fleming on April 19, 1986 in Silverton. She was employed at the Briscoe County Tax Appraisal District for twenty-three years, becoming the Chief Appraiser until her retirement. She moved to Heritage Oaks Nursing Home at Lubbock in 2015.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Fleming of Byers; 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Karen Hill of Midland, and Michael and Wendy Hill of Slaton; three step-children, Kim Kimzey, and Ty Fleming and wife, Shannon, all of Byers, and Dee Jones and husband David of Fairfield; a sister, Mary Strange of Kress ;eight grandchildren, Cortney and Josh Foraker of Amarillo, Taylor and Tom Wolf of Abbeville, LA, Kristen Hill of Lubbock, Jason Davis of Brownfield, Kandy Foeller of Slaton, Misty Kimzey of Jolly, Chad Kimzey and Holy Fleming, both of Byers; and 10great-grandchildren,Brayden & Bowen Foraker, Aubry Davis, Brian & Kaitlyn Foeller, Mason and Dylan Kimzey, Sawyer and Josie Wiest, and Morgan Kimzey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Monroe Hill; a sister and husband, Marsha and David Miller; a brother-in-law, Louie Strange, and a grandson, Cody Fleming.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 21, 2019