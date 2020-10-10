Carmen Marie Jones
Wichita Falls - Carmen Marie Jones, 50, was born April 7, 1970, in Wichita Falls to Robert and Patricia Jones. She was a graduate of Rider High School in 1988. She passed away Thursday, October 8th after a short and unexpected battle with cancer.
Carmen was a beloved daughter and sister, as well as mother, friend, and rock to her only daughter Amanda. She was an exceedingly proud "Gigi" to her grandson, Bryson. She absolutely adored him and seized every opportunity to see him. She was a fiercely loyal and caring partner to Tracy, and their dachshund Hamlet. She always enjoyed taking yearly vacations (especially to Broken Bow) with the ones she loved. Carmen was a dedicated worker at Arconic and made many great friends there. She was always very caring and forged lasting friendships that will live on in the memories of all that knew her.
Services will be held at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home Chapel in Wichita Falls on Tuesday, October 13th at 3 o'clock in the afternoon followed by a graveside service at Crestview Memorial Park. The family welcomes friends for a visitation Monday, October 12th, from 6pm-7pm at Owens & Brumley.
Carmen is survived by her parents, Robert & Patricia Jones; husband, Tracy Higgins; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda & Dustin Baley and grandson Bryson Baley all of Wichita Falls. She is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Deborah & Bob Hammond of Bossier City, La; sister-in-law, Rhonda Pape and brother-in-law, Michael Payne; and uncles, Jerry Jones and Grady & wife, Mikey Smith all of Wichita Falls. She was preceded in death by her "Granny" and grandfather, Rosa Lee & Robert Jones Sr and grandparents, Dorothy & Onis Smith and one uncle, Gilbert Smith.
