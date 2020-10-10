That Carmen was the sweetest person that I have ever known, Carmen was always there for me at Arconic, she helped me so much, when I had a bad day she cheered me up.Carmen, Mindy and I were known as the three Amigos. She was like a sister to me and just as I miss my oldest sister that passed a few years ago , I also feel that hole in my heart for Carmen, she will gone but never ever forgotten, she was loved by many and will be missed by many...My sweet friend

Lola Morris

Friend