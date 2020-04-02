|
Carol Lively
Wichita Falls - Carol Lively, 72, of Wichita Falls passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Lanny Walker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Carol was born on August 21, 1947 in Wichita Falls to the late William A. and Dorothy Lorraine (Barner) Bowman. She worked for many years as a private duty nurse, and taking care of her grandchildren, and others who were like grandchildren. Carol loved and cared for them as if they were her own. All of her kids, grandkids, and honorary grandkids would start their day with "dippin" eggs and sausage gravy and biscuits, and lay their heads down at night on their personalized embroidered pillowcases made for each with love. Carol held her family close, and dear to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers William (Buddy) Bowman and George Paul Bowman; and grandson Phoenix Paul Lively.
Carol is survived by her husband of 55 years, Billy Lively of Wichita Falls; sons Billy Jr. of Wichita Falls, and Chris and wife Joni of Iowa Park; daughters Becky and husband Ken of Wichita Falls, and Michelle and husband Bruce of Wichita Falls; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and sisters Francis Carlisle and husband Joe of Arlington, Gloria Woodward and husband Steve of Amarillo, and JoNell Beeler of Taylor.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020