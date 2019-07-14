|
|
Carol Nan Shields
Odessa - Carol Nan Shields passed away July 9, 2019. She was born in Wichita Falls on April 8, 1944. She was a great woman who would do for anyone and what was done was always right.
Survivors are her husband: Johnny Shields of Odessa; three sons: George Shields and wife Shawna of Lubbock, Daryl Shields of Justin, TX, and J.D. Shields and wife Lauren of Midlothian, TX; brother: David Daniel and wife Sue of Lucas, TX; and five beloved grandchildren: Owen, Georgia Lee, Mason, Rhett, and Rhody.
Graveside Services will be 11 am July 15, 2019 at Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory to the would be appreciated.
Carol Nan Shields, you will be missed by many, but replaced by none!
Published in The Times Record News on July 14, 2019