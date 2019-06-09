|
Carol Reese
Bainbridge Island - Carol Reese a longtime resident of Bainbridge Island, Washington passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. Born in Portland, Oregon October 3, 1945 she was the daughter of Bill and Heidi Yahn.
Carol attended school in the Portland area and graduated from Sunset High School in 1963. She attended Pacific Lutheran University and then transferred to the University of Washington graduating in 1967 with her teaching certificate.
After her graduation, Carol began teaching 5th Grade at Wilkes Elementary School on Bainbridge Island in the Fall of 1967. Later in her career, Carol would begin teaching English as a second language at North Kitsap High School, where she found great joy teaching her students how to read, write and speak English and was very proud of her students when they graduated.
During her first years as a teacher on Bainbridge, Carol would meet her husband Steve Reese and the two would ultimately marry on July 13, 1969 and begin their life and family together. In July of this year they would have celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
Carol was an avid collector of Northwest Coast Indian Art and Dale Chihuly glass sculptures, but her real passion in life was gardening and she loved working in her own garden. Carol studied and became a Master Gardener and was well known for volunteering at Anna Smith's Children's Garden in Silverdale where she met and worked with other Master Gardener's.
Carol loved growing Hostas and selling them at the Bainbridge Island Farmer's Market with her husband and especially enjoyed just talking to anyone about any garden project.
Carol is survived by her husband Steve of 49 years, her son Scott and his wife Brigitte, her sister Nancy Wildin and Wil Hasegawa, her sister in law Julia Reese, nephews Mike and Charlie Reese and her grandchildren Emmi and Oscar.
A Celebration of Life will be offered on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Dayaalu Center 159 Wyatt Way NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 immediately followed by a luncheon.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cook Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News on June 9, 2019