|
|
Carol Whitley
Henrietta - Carol Whitley, 80, of Henrietta, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the White Hill Cemetery in Jolly, Texas with Robert Randall Halford, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Carol was born on May 24, 1939 in Crosbyton, Texas to Benton and Lena Estell (Adams) Brown. She married Edd Whitley on December 27, 1960 in Henrietta, Texas. Carol worked as a Registered Nurse for 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joe Benton Brown; sister-in-law, Norma Brown.
Survivors include her husband, Edd of Henrietta; two daughters, Melodie Whitley of Henrietta, and Julie Bader and husband Shawn of Henrietta; granddaughter, Marie Estell Bader; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will be at Davis Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm.
Memorials may be made to Edwards Public Library 210 W. Gilbert St. Henrietta, Texas 76365, or the Clay County Animal Shelter 509 Carroll St. Henrietta, Texas 76365.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on July 17, 2019