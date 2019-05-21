Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
For more information about
Carolina Perez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolina Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolina Perez


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolina Perez Obituary
Carolina Alonzo Perez, 90 of Wichita Falls passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Rosary and Vigil will begin at 7 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Raul Martinez Lopez officiant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Carolina was born May 24, 1928 to the late Aurelio and Maria Hijinia Tobar in Wichita Falls, Texas. She and her family grew up in Archer City, Texas. She was a devoted mother who encouraged life-long learning among not only her children, but grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She lived most of her life in Wichita Falls, TX and was a life-long member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Some of her many interests included creative sewing, embroidery, and quilting. Most recently, she was recognized and received third place for one of her quilts at Red River Quilter Guild quilt show in 2018

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mercedez Perez Sr., her sister, Guadalupe Alonzo Ramirez, and her brother, Tom Alonzo.

She is survived by two sisters, Ofelia Alonzo of Dearborn, MI and Estella Bailey of Wichita Falls, TX; daughter, Elizabeth Perez Mendez and husband Jesse Rodriguez Mendez of Wichita Falls, TX; daughter, Carol Perez Powers and husband Claud A. Powers of Cortlandt, New York, NY; son, Mercedez Perez Jr. of Austin, TX; daughter Cynthia Paredes and husband Fortunato Guadalupe Paredes of Laredo, TX; six grandchildren, Jesse Perez Mendez and wife Jeanette of Stillwater, OK; Michael Perez Mendez and wife Carrie Ann of Lubbock, TX; Andrew Stevenson Powers of Brooklyn, NY; Mercedez Richardson Powers of San Bruno, CA; Montgomery Joseph Paredes and Lorenzo Felipe Paredes of Laredo, TX; and four great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn Coe Mendez and Elias Perez Mendez of Stillwater, OK; Ella Marie Mendez and Ethan Michael Mendez of Lubbock, TX.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Download Now