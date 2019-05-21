|
Carolina Alonzo Perez, 90 of Wichita Falls passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Rosary and Vigil will begin at 7 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Raul Martinez Lopez officiant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Carolina was born May 24, 1928 to the late Aurelio and Maria Hijinia Tobar in Wichita Falls, Texas. She and her family grew up in Archer City, Texas. She was a devoted mother who encouraged life-long learning among not only her children, but grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She lived most of her life in Wichita Falls, TX and was a life-long member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Some of her many interests included creative sewing, embroidery, and quilting. Most recently, she was recognized and received third place for one of her quilts at Red River Quilter Guild quilt show in 2018
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mercedez Perez Sr., her sister, Guadalupe Alonzo Ramirez, and her brother, Tom Alonzo.
She is survived by two sisters, Ofelia Alonzo of Dearborn, MI and Estella Bailey of Wichita Falls, TX; daughter, Elizabeth Perez Mendez and husband Jesse Rodriguez Mendez of Wichita Falls, TX; daughter, Carol Perez Powers and husband Claud A. Powers of Cortlandt, New York, NY; son, Mercedez Perez Jr. of Austin, TX; daughter Cynthia Paredes and husband Fortunato Guadalupe Paredes of Laredo, TX; six grandchildren, Jesse Perez Mendez and wife Jeanette of Stillwater, OK; Michael Perez Mendez and wife Carrie Ann of Lubbock, TX; Andrew Stevenson Powers of Brooklyn, NY; Mercedez Richardson Powers of San Bruno, CA; Montgomery Joseph Paredes and Lorenzo Felipe Paredes of Laredo, TX; and four great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn Coe Mendez and Elias Perez Mendez of Stillwater, OK; Ella Marie Mendez and Ethan Michael Mendez of Lubbock, TX.
Published in The Times Record News on May 21, 2019