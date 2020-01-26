|
Caroline Joyce Bindel
Austin - Caroline Joyce Bindel, age 14, passed peacefully from the arms of her parents into the arms of Jesus on January 23, 2020.
Though her life was far too short, she accomplished much. She loved the stage, dancing with the Avery Ranch Dance Company and performing in several theater productions, usually cast as the villain. She was an award-winning creative problem-solver in DestinationImagination, a UCA All-American cheerleader and cheered for Pearson Ranch Middle School and McNeil High School.
Caroline is reunited with loved ones who have gone before her, including her grandmothers Carolyn Bindel and Velda Joyce Fowle and her grandfather John Anthony Bindel, Jr.
She is survived by her parents, John and Amanda; younger sister Mary Elizabeth; her Poppy and Nana, Jerry and Karen Fowle of Hemphill; her Granda, Mary Katherine Bindel of Wichita Falls; Uncle David and Aunt Kim Corbin; Aunt Elizabeth (Lewis) and Uncle Chuck Boatner; Uncle Michael Lewis; Aunt Stephanie (Bindel) and Uncle Tim Foley; Uncle Marc and Aunt Carlye Bindel; Uncle Adam and Aunt Alyssa Bindel; Aunt Mary (Fowle) and Uncle Tony Satoro; 20 beloved cousins; and the most amazing group of friends any teen could hope for.
A celebration of Caroline's life will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at ten o'clock in the morning at St. Matthew's Epicospal Church at 8134 Mesa Drive, Austin.
A camper scholarship fund has been established at Camp Allen in memory of Caroline. Donations can be made online at campallen.org/caroline. Alternatively, memorial gifts may be mailed to Camp Allen (18800 FM 362, Navasota Texas 77868) via check payable to Camp Allen with Caroline Bindel in the memo line.
