Carolyn Ann Shields



Carolyn Ann Shields passed away October 25, 2020.



Carolyn was born on May 31, 1942, in Clover Lick, West Virginia, to the proud parents of Carl Griffin and Mary Catherine Shields. She was the third of their four children, and the only girl.



Carolyn graduated from Marlinton High School in Marlinton, West Virginia, in 1960. Following graduation, she moved to Washington, D.C., to work. She then settled in Wichita Falls, Texas, where she raised her two daughters, Katherine Elizabeth "Katie" and Casandra Louise "Cassie" following a marriage to Louis Lawson Hansard, Jr. in 1968.



Carolyn had a beautiful heart and an always kind soul. She had a passion for reading and books. Carolyn lived her life for her children and grandchildren, who called her "Nana".



Carolyn was a wonderful mother, loyal friend and a true blessing to all. She was loved beyond words and her memory will be a treasure.



She is preceded in death by her father Carl Shields, her mother Mary Catherine Shields, and her brother Jackie Clay Shields. She is survived by her two brothers Robert Carl Shields and Thomas Randall Shields; her daughters Katherine Hansard Griffin and Casandra Hansard Freeman; and her grandchildren Christopher Rhys Griffin, Karlie LynnAnn Griffin, Callie Jo Freeman, Brock Lawler Freeman, and Jenna Leigh Freeman.



Matthew 5:8 "Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God".



Her final resting place will be in West Virginia following a family graveside service.









