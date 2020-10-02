Carolyn Ashley
Wichita Falls - Carolyn Ashley passed away September 30, 2020 after her battle with Alzheimer's. She was born April 1, 1955 in Wichita Falls to Allen and Hazel West.
Carolyn is survived by her longtime partner Danny Casillas, Jr. of Wichita Falls; son Brandon Ashley and wife Lacie of Windthorst; sister Donna Martinez and husband Ronnie of Wichita Falls; granddaughters Delaney and Dylann Ashley; nieces Amy Toliver and husband Monty, Brandy McDonald and husband Greg, Ashley Winkler and husband Michael, Lindsay Hill and husband Josh; nephew Steve Ward and wife Rana; beloved great nieces and nephews; and her bonus family: sons Daniel Casillas, III and Michael Casillas; grandchildren Kelsey Casillas, Michael Anthony Casillas and Daniel Jakob Casillas; sisters-in-law Maggie Davila, Juanita Martinez, Ida Luna and Tommy Gonzales.
Carolyn was preceded in death by father Allen West, mother Hazel West, sister Beverly Ward and brother David Allen West.
Carolyn had a very giving heart and was known for her fun and quirky personality. She never met a stranger and would give anything she or Danny had to anyone she felt was in need. Aunt Carolyn was always just a phone call away for her family and friends. Though she had not been able to work for the last few years, Carolyn was Office Manager at Casillas Pools and Concrete and loved visiting with and getting to know all her customers. She shared her love of working with people, especially the elderly, as Activity Director at Texhoma Christian Care Center and started the original Annual Mall Walkers Fund Raiser at Sikes Senter Mall. She was chosen Miss Pioneer in 1973 at age 18.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, October 4 from 2:00-5:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations or Tribute Gift in memory of Carolyn Ashley be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Hospice of Wichita Falls.
