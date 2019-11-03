|
Carolyn Burns
Wichita Falls - Carolyn Lambert Burns,85, of Wichita Falls passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
She will be interred with her late husband Frank at 10 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Carolyn was born at home on June 27, 1934 in Sumner, Oklahoma to Lloyd and Lora (Benson) Lambert. After graduation in Sumner, she graduated from Enid General Hospital School of Nursing, serving in the United States Air Force. Carolyn married L. R. Beal, and from this union were born Sherry and Scott. She married Frank L. Burns Jr. in 1977.
Carolyn worked in many different areas of nursing, but spent the majority of her career in the Operating Room. She spent many pleasurable hours quilting with the Busy Bee group at St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Frank Burns Jr.
She is survived by daughter Sherry Childress of Watauga; son Scott Boss and wife Tracy of Sugarland; granddaughter Maddeline Boss; grandson Parker Boss; step-daughter Judy Stutts and husband Sonny; four step-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; sisters Jean Yeager of Piny, Oklahoma, Anne Barnard and husband Jack of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Janis Dennis and husband Eldon of Sequim, Washington; brother Richard Lambert and wife Miriam of Perry, Oklahoma; sister-in-law Evelyn Trott and husband Gene; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Carolyn's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
