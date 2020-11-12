Carolyn Cook
Wichita Falls - Carolyn Faye Cook passed away Nov. 9th,2020. She was born in Burkburnett ,Texas on July 21,1943 to the late Delcnia and Mac Bell.
She is preceeded in death by her husband, Jerry Don Cook,Retired Pastor of Faith Memorial Baptist Church, of Archer City, Texas. Four sisters- Allen Abercrombie of Wichita,Ks..Agnes Davis of Wichita Falls,Betty Mills of Burkburnett,Texas and Jean Westbrook of Lone Oak,Texas.
She is survived by five children..Teresa Cook of Wichita Falls,Darlene Smith and husband Ken of Temple,Tx. Gary Taylor and wife Tina, of Azle,Tx. Mark Taylor of Wichita Falls,Tx. Katherine Waggoner of Chesapeake,Va. and former son in law, Clint Waggoner of Va. She had 7 grandchildren,17 great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews. Loving friends Sandra and Frank Smith of Dean,Tx and Friday night card playing loyal friends,Vickie Thornton of Archer City and Mitch Tasker of Archer City.
Funeral Services will be at Hampton and Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home on Monday Nov.16th at 10 am.with her grandson,Pastor Kenny Smith of Cowboy Church of Lee County in Giddings,Tx officiating. Burial will follow at Hampton and Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.The family will welcome visitors Sunday Nov.15th from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Dareck,Keynan,Jermayah,Brad,Tim and Bradley. Nephew,Wayne and friend,Mitch. In lieu of flowers,memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls or St.Jude Children's Hospital.
Our Mama was a loving wife,devoted mother,faithful friend,cherished Aunt and devout Christian. She gave God the glory for every blessing and had trusting faith for every trial of her life to be a blessing in the end. And they were.
She taught us that FAMILY is all that matters in your life to be truly happy. She loved us all beyond measure and spent her life loving,guiding,protecting and praying for all she loved.
We will miss her every moment of our lives and continue her legacy of love and faith in a way that will make her proud of us all. She will forever be our hero and the wind beneath our wings. Fly with the angels Mama....until we are together again. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
