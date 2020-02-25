|
|
Carolyn Ellison
Wichita Falls - Carolyn Jean Ellison, 76, of Wichita Falls, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. on the 29th of February, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls (East Sanctuary) with Steve Sparks officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation at the church following the service.
A daughter of the late Betty (Bales) and Cecil Poore, Carolyn was born on February 8, 1944, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was a 1962 graduate of Wichita Falls High School. Carolyn and James Vaughn Ellison were married on March 29, 1963, and enjoyed 31 years together prior to his death. She was a mom and homemaker.
Carolyn was kind, loving, giving, sharing and very humble too, but most of all these things, she wanted everyone to know her Jesus. Her kind smile and soft words spoke the love of Jesus Christ to all she knew and those she just met, and she never met a stranger. She gave everything she had expecting nothing in return except praying for your soul that one day you would accept her Lord and Savior. She lived by "What Would Jesus Do?" and treated all people with kindness, love and respect and without judgement. She opened her home for many years for weekly bible studies because she was not physically able to attend church and she felt this was her calling for Jesus and every lady that attended were "her girls". Carolyn spent many years in pain, but that never stopped her smiling, praying or saying "God Bless You" to everyone with whom she came in contact with, and usually you got an, "I Love you too!!"
Along with her parents, Carolyn was also preceded in death by her husband, James Vaughn Ellison; nephew, B.J. Poore and brother-in-law, Lonnie White.
She is survived by daughter, Carla J. Ellison; brothers, Mike Poore and Pete Poore and wife, Rita; sisters, Debbie Wetsel and Anita White; nieces and nephews, Alisha White Bellamy and husband, Nick; Stacy Parker Duke and husband, Stony; Tiffaney Wetsel Jones and husband, Brandon; Amanda Poore; Banning Poore; Cody Wetsel and Jessie Anderson; great-nieces and nephews, Liam Bellamy, Loni Bellamy, Kaydon Jones, Taylor Parker, Tyler Parker, Devyn Poore, J. B. Poore and Kynnlee Poore.
Prayers goes out to every caregiver with whom Carolyn came in contact with, because she loved you all, and a special thank you to those at Hospice of Wichita Falls who made her truly feel like the "Angel" she now is in heaven as we knew her to be on earth. No doubt she heard the words, "Well done my good and faithful servant" when she finally met her Savior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls or Wichita Falls Faith Mission/Refuge.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020