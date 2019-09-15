Services
Carolyn Martin
Carolyn Fuller Martin


1941 - 2019
Carolyn Fuller Martin Obituary
Carolyn Fuller Martin

Wichita Falls - Carolyn Fuller Martin was born February 8, 1941 and went to the Lord on September 7, 2019.

She was born and raised in north Archer County on a 4th generation farming and ranching homestead. She and her family have been stout supporters and managers of Lake Creek Cemetery for over 60 years. She was an accounting secretary in the oil and gas industry.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, J.R. and Johnniemae Fuller.

She is survived by her brother, Larry Fuller; cousins, Beverly Fuller Whetsell and husband Gaylan, of Decatur, Texas, Jan Henderson Bruner and husband, Bill of LaMesa, California, Sally Henderson Barclay and husband, Randy of Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lynda Myracle of Archer City, Texas; also Clay Whetsell and wife, Sarah and family of Decatur, Texas and Rebecca Whetsell Lowrance and husband, Clint and family of Jacksboro Texas.

No formal services are scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 15, 2019
