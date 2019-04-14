Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
View Map
Wichita Falls - Carolyn Hair, 75, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.

The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2018, at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Lunn's chapel with Rev. Mike Rucker officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

A daughter of the late Willa Mae (Roach) and Orville Dwayne Shirley, Carolyn was born on October 17, 1943, in Duncan, Oklahoma. Carolyn enjoyed life to the fullest and cherished the love given to her by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She never missed an occasion or sporting event that involved her family.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her step-dad, Harold Bennett; a sister, Pat Waller; and a brother, Sonny Shirley.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Eugene Hair; two children, Lonnie Hair and wife Mary; and Connie Kruse and husband, Dennis Bachand; five grandchildren; Susan Phillips and husband, Josh; Bengy Hair and wife, Kimberly; Heath Kruse and wife, Lacy; Brier Kruse and wife Lindsey; and Garret Bachand; and seven great-grandchildren: Gavin, Graycen, Kylee, Brixon, Harper, Hudson and Halle.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 14, 2019
