Carolyn McCray Sears
Carolyn McCray Sears

Henrietta - Carolyn McCray Sears, 78, of Dumas, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 03, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta with Rev. Bill Skaggs, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, Texas.

Carolyn was born on April 22, 1942 in Deer Creek, Texas to J.M. and Alvessa (Whitsett) McCray. She married James Paul Sears on August 13, 1986 in Dumas, Texas. She was a homemaker.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and husband James.

Survivors include her son, Ricky Peden and wife LeAnn of Henrietta; daughter, Sheila McAllister and husband Danny of Dumas, Texas; 4 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Glenda Prager and husband Harry of Deer Creek, Texas and LaRue Skaggs and husband Bill of Tyler, Texas.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net






Published in Times Record News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
