|
|
Carolyn Sue High
Wichita Falls - Carolyn Sue High was born October 8, 1954 in Little Rock, Arkansas. She passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Dancing was Carolyn's passion and she owned and operated her own dance studio for several years. In the early 90's, she began teaching dance at Parks and Recreation. Carolyn loved teaching and had a close bond with all her students. She loved volunteering her time at Hospice, and the Home and Garden show every year. She was always kind and never met a stranger. Carolyn loved her family dearly and was most proud of her amazing grandchildren.
Carolyn is survived by her ex-husband and friend, Loy (Fred) High; her daughter, Tonya Florida of Wichita Falls; son, Brian High of Flower Mound; daughter-in-law, Laura High; her grandkids, Summer and Dalton, and Ethan and Elle; her sister, Joann Hurst of Maumelle, Arkansas; and her brother, Lee Hurtt of Maumelle, Arkansas.
The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 followed by a Celebration of Carolyn's Life at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020