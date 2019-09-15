|
Carrie Diane Hudkins
Wichita Falls, Texas - Carrie Diane Hudkins, 61, of Wichita Falls, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019. She was born to the late Alton S. Moeller and Emma Moeller June 29, 1958, in San Antonio, the first of their six children.
Carrie lived with compassion for others evident in everything she sought to do. From an early age, she loved to care for her younger siblings and upon graduating from college, she became a Registered Nurse. Her gentle, patient nature made her a wonderful addition to the NICU, and she held fond memories of those babies long after she stayed home to take care of her own family.
Her affinity for baking began early in life, and she won her first cooking contest as a teenager with a cookies and cream cake, earning her $25 from the San Antonio Express. She treated her family to delicious food made with love, and her community cheered loudly when she was accepted in the Pillsbury Bake-Off not once, but twice.
Carrie and Phil met at a Halloween party in 1983, and so began a 34 year marriage filled with joy and dedication to family. Settling in Wichita Falls, Texas, they built a home anchored in humility with their two children. Carrie's philanthropic heart led her to volunteer through the United Regional Auxiliary, as well as the Junior League and the Altar Society at her church.
Over the past few years, Carrie cherished her role as a grandmother and demonstrated incredible grace and courage, worrying more about those around her than herself. She will be greatly missed, but there is comfort knowing her ever present faith has guided her to heaven.
Carrie was preceded in death by her father, Alton "Cookie" Moeller and brother, Alton "Bubba" Moeller. Carrie is survived by her husband Philip; children Samantha and Nicholas, son-in-law Josh; grandson Henry; mother Emma; siblings, David, Harry, Ray, and Kris; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Father Joseph Lim officiating. The family will receive friends and family at a Rosary on Sunday, September 15th at 6:00 p.m. at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 15, 2019