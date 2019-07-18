|
|
Carrie Graves
Seymour - Carrie Graves, age 91, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Seymour Masonic Cemetery, with Rev. Ryan Ford, pastor of the First United Methodist Church officiating. Services are under the direction of Seymour Memorial Funeral Home.
Carrie was born August 19, 1927 in Seymour, Texas, to George and Velma Camp. She worked at GTE for over 40 years before her retirement.
She is survived by her children, Clifton Blackburn and wife, Sharon of The Colony, Texas, Eddie Blackburn and wife, Margaret of Seymour, Texas, and Regina Moore of Seymour, Texas; 5 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law, Joy Camp and Dorothy Ferguson. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, George Camp and Kenneth Camp; two sisters, Anna Lou Miller and Betty Feemster; and by one great-grandson, Eric Poole.
Visitation will be held at 6 P.M. Friday evening at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.seymourmemorial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 18, 2019