Henrietta - Carroll Clark, 80, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 10:00 am, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Davis Funeral Chapel in Henrietta, Texas with Rev. Randy Osborn officiating and Rev. Howard Walker, assisting. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, Texas.

Carroll was born on December 7, 1939 in Henrietta, Texas to Lucian and Lessie Loretta (Haberman) Clark. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Henrietta and was retired from the Department of Public Safety where he worked as a Radio Operator. He served the Amarillo, Childress and Wichita Falls areas.

Carroll was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bobby; sister, Norma Clark Franklin.

Survivors include brother, Ronald Clark of Wichita Falls, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; uncle, Odell Clark of Burkburnett, Texas.

Memorials may be made to the Henrietta VFD at 916 W. Spring Street, Henrietta, Texas 76365 or the Clay County Memorial Hospital at 310 W. South Street, Henrietta, Texas 76365.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net






Published in Times Record News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
