1/1
Catherine Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Bailey

Newcastle - Catherine Bailey, age 85, died November 6, 2020 in McKinney, Texas. Family visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Lunn Funeral Home in Olney. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Newcastle with Rev. Andy Tyler, officiating, assisted by Rev. Michael Cyr. Burial will follow at the Newcastle Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home.

Catherine was born on April 18, 1935 in Newcastle, Texas to the late Rufus T. and Emma E. (Vardy) Bowen. She was a lifetime resident of Newcastle and graduated from Newcastle High School. She married Robert Charles "Bobby" Bailey on July 20, 1957 in Newcastle. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2020. She was also preceded in death by six sisters and three brothers. Catherine was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Newcastle for seventy-six years. She was a hard worker in the church and served as church historian. She also loved to play the piano. She was on the volleyball league and really loved to play the game. Catherine loved Newcastle and supported all of the Bobcat sports teams. She and Bobby were "Fans of the Year" in 2008. She was a former board member of the Olney Hamilton Hospital and was currently a board member of the Newcastle Community Center.

Catherine is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Tommy Dee Taylor of Newcastle and Penny and Stacey Rogers of Olney; three grandchildren, Bailey Burge, Madison Wellman and Jonathan Rogers; and two great-grandchildren, Cutter Wellman and Will Wellman.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Newcastle - Youth and Young Adult Ministries, P.O. Box 187, Newcastle, TX 76372 or to the Brandon Bailey Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 203, Newcastle, TX 76372.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lunn Funeral Home Chapel
300 South Avenue M
Olney, TX 76374
(940) 564-5533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved