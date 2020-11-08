Catherine Bailey
Newcastle - Catherine Bailey, age 85, died November 6, 2020 in McKinney, Texas. Family visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Lunn Funeral Home in Olney. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Newcastle with Rev. Andy Tyler, officiating, assisted by Rev. Michael Cyr. Burial will follow at the Newcastle Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home.
Catherine was born on April 18, 1935 in Newcastle, Texas to the late Rufus T. and Emma E. (Vardy) Bowen. She was a lifetime resident of Newcastle and graduated from Newcastle High School. She married Robert Charles "Bobby" Bailey on July 20, 1957 in Newcastle. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2020. She was also preceded in death by six sisters and three brothers. Catherine was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Newcastle for seventy-six years. She was a hard worker in the church and served as church historian. She also loved to play the piano. She was on the volleyball league and really loved to play the game. Catherine loved Newcastle and supported all of the Bobcat sports teams. She and Bobby were "Fans of the Year" in 2008. She was a former board member of the Olney Hamilton Hospital and was currently a board member of the Newcastle Community Center.
Catherine is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Tommy Dee Taylor of Newcastle and Penny and Stacey Rogers of Olney; three grandchildren, Bailey Burge, Madison Wellman and Jonathan Rogers; and two great-grandchildren, Cutter Wellman and Will Wellman.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Newcastle - Youth and Young Adult Ministries, P.O. Box 187, Newcastle, TX 76372 or to the Brandon Bailey Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 203, Newcastle, TX 76372.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.lunnfuneralhome.com
