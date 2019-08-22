|
Catherine Gonzales Jimenes
Wichita Falls - Catherine Gonzales Jimenes, 83, of San Antonio (formerly of Wichita Falls) passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Rosary followed by a Vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Rev. Raul Martinez Lopez, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Catherine was born on February 13, 1936 to the late Albert and Erlinda Gonzales in Standford, Texas, before her family moved to Wichita Falls. While attending school she met the love of her life, Mike Jimenes. The couple later married and spent the next 68 years together. They were members of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Guadalupanas. In 2007, the couple moved to San Antonio and was members of Saint Jude Catholic Church. Catherine enjoyed cooking, reading, and working with ceramics. She especially loved being a homemaker, raising her family and being grandma to all the grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by two sons, Albert Jimenes and Michael Jimenez; three grandchildren, Janelle Perez, Justin Jimenez, and Mike Anthony Jimenes; and two sisters, Sylvia Reyna and Rosa Moreno.
She is survived by husband, Mike Jimenes; children, Nancy Perez, Gloria Perez, Jimmy Jimenez, Elizabeth Jimenez/ Vaquera, and Rosanne Jimenez; sister, Maura Figueroa; brother, Joe Villalobos; two half-sisters, Dora and Sylvia; nineteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Raquel Castro; and numerous other family members.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 22, 2019