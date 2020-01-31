|
|
Catherine Lear Light, age 96, of Grapevine, Texas, formerly of Archer City, Texas, passed away Friday morning, January 31, 2020 in Grapevine.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Archer City with Pastor Chet Taylor of Lakeview Fellowship Church, Eagle Mountain Lake and Pastor Mikey Pesqueda of First Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City located at 307 South Center.
Catherine was born September 12, 1923 in Olney, Texas to the late Walter Cravin Lear and Mattie Mae Damron Lear. Catherine grew up in Young County, Texas and attended school in Olney, Jean, Spring Creek and Megargel.
She and J.C. "June" Light were married on July 22, 1939 in Archer City, Texas. He preceded her in death on November 9, 1997.
They lived on several oil leases around Archer and Clay counties until moving to Joy, Texas. While living in Clay County, she was employed by the Midway Independent School District for over twenty-four years until her retirement in 1978. After her retirement, they moved back to Archer City where she worked as a cook at the Archer City Nursing Home.
After her husband passed away, she moved to the Fort Worth area where she resided until her death. She had been a member of the Joy Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. While living in Archer City, she was a member of Faith Memorial Baptist Church. She was a current member of Lakeview Fellowship Church at Eagle Mountain Lake and Memorial Baptist Church in Grapevine, Texas.
Survivors include her two sons, Dan R. Light and wife, Beverly and their children, Heather Graziadei and Christopher Light and Don C. "Butch" Light and wife, Elaine and their children, Cathy Evans, and Christy Berg; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Cynthia Light in 1979, daughter of Butch and Elaine Light.
The family suggests memorials to the Archer City Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 198, Archer City, Texas 76351.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020