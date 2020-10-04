1/1
Cathy McBroom
Cathy McBroom

Wichita Falls - Cathy Margaret Corlett McBroom was born on February 28, 1950, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Ross H. Corlett, Jr. and Doris Dobb Corlett. She left this earth October 2, 2020, passing peacefully in her sleep at home.

Cathy graduated from Wichita Falls High School and then went on to earn her Associate of Science in Nursing Degree from Midwestern State University. She spent the majority of her nursing career at Red River Hospital and from there worked at Rose Street Mental Health Care with Dr. Harvey Martin.

She married the love of her life, Tommy Wayne McBroom, on May 19, 1974, in Wichita Falls. Tommy passed away only eight days prior to Cathy's passing. They were married for 46 years and they loved each other deeply. She was heard telling him at his funeral, "I love you, I have always loved you."

Cathy was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was known as Nana to her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life. They could do no wrong in her eyes and to hear her tell it, she raised them all. She took them on camping and fishing trips and enjoyed spending every minute she could with them while she was able.

Cathy suffered for several years in pain with multiple health issues. She is now free from this pain and soaring high above with the angels. Although her family would rather have her here, they know she needed relief.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents Ross H. Corlett, Jr. and Doris Dobbs Corlett of Wichita Falls, and her husband Tommy of Wichita Falls.

She is survived by a sister, Carol Corlett Power of Wichita Falls; two daughters, Shelly Welch and husband Dale and Connie Kent and husband Clark, all of Wichita Falls; two grandchildren, Lindsey Russell and Dylan Standridge of Wichita Falls; two great grandchildren, Khloe Russell Gonzales and Hudson Standridge of Wichita Falls; a niece, Brandee Gensler of Millbrae, California; brother-in-law, Michael McBroom and wife Gina of Midlothian, Texas; a sister-in-law Lou Ann Potter and husband Keith of Mill Creek, Utah; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service is scheduled on Tuesday, October 6, at 1:30 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
