CD Rogers
Wichita Falls
Claud Doyle "CD" Rogers was born to Claud Dewey and Rosa Almira Rogers on September 16, 1933 in DeKalb, TX. He was the youngest of five children (WR, Ted, Rowell, and Lindy). In 1942, they moved to Walters, OK, before moving to Wichita Falls, TX in 1945. He attended Zundy Junior High and Wichita Falls Senior High, graduating in 1951. He married Carolyn Featherston in December of 1955, and they have two daughters, Lynn and Christi.
CD graduated from Midwestern State University in 1955, with a Bachelor of Music Education. He later graduated with a Master of Science in Education from MSU. He did additional graduate work at North Texas State University.
His first teaching job was at First Ward in Electra, TX, which he left to spend two years in the Army as a Chief Chaplain's assistant in Germany. When he returned to his career in education, he taught music at Bonham Elementary School, then math at McGaha Elementary. He later became the principal at San Jacinto Elementary, then added Bowie Elementary - the first integrated school in Wichita Falls. He was also principal at Cunningham Elementary. He became coordinator of special education, then administrator of Title I funds of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act.
The family left Wichita Falls briefly for CD to continue his graduate work at North Texas in Denton, where he was also an instructor at Texas Women's University. In 1970, they moved to Des Moines, IA where CD was the Director of Intern Teachers through a project at Drake University.
When the Rogerses returned to Wichita Falls, CD became the principal of Crockett Elementary, where he was the first principal in the city to install ceiling fans in the classrooms. He later became principal at Shepherd Elementary, from which he retired after 32 years in the WFISD.
While his vocation was teaching, his avocation was always church music. He served several churches as a part-time music director: Central and Highland Heights Baptist churches in Wichita Falls, First Baptist Iowa Park, Faith and Sunnyside Baptist churches in Wichita Falls, and Crestwood Baptist in Des Moines, IA.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and daughters, Lynn (Len) Howell of Arlington, TX and Christi Gibson of New Orleans, LA. He is also survived by his five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Nathan (Cara) Howell - Zuri and Brodie, Drew (Callie) Howell - Scarlett and Hazel, Matthew Howell, Callie Gibson, and Trey (Emily) Gibson. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and his son-in-law (John).
CD ended his "weary days" on earth and flew away "to a land where joys shall never end" on Friday, March 15, surrounded by family. After a brief graveside ceremony at Crestview Memorial Cemetery at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 19, CD's life will be celebrated in a service at 1:30 pm at First Baptist Wichita Falls. The family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls, 1200 Ninth Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 17, 2019