C.E. Hopkins
Iowa Park - Claude Earnest "C.E." Hopkins, 82, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Iowa Park, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park with Rev. Wade Copeland, Assistant Pastor, Liberty Baptist Church, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at the funeral home.
C.E. was born August 22, 1937 in Salesville, Texas to Claude Curtis and Mollie Jewel (Statton) Hopkins. He married Lois Glover on May 29, 1959 in Valley View, Texas. C.E. worked as a carpenter, a farmer, and was Head of Maintenance for the Iowa Park Consolidated School District for 25 years, retiring in 2000. After retirement, he worked as a Grounds Keeper for Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park. C.E. loved hunting and fishing with two of his boys, and enjoyed gold prospecting in Colorado.
C.E. is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Gerald and Dwain Hopkins; brother, Charles Hopkins; and two sisters, Bessie Shoemake and Margie Hopkins.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 60 years, Lois Hopkins; one son, Benny Hopkins; daughter, Zoe Hunt; great grandsons, Gage Petty, Gavin Keller and Jackson Cone; and one sister, Shirley Boswell.
Memorials are suggested to be made to Beyond Faith Hospice and Healing Hands Home Health.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020