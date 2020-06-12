Cecelia Spires (Susie) Lebus
1939 - 2020
Cecelia (Susie) Spires Lebus

Wichita Falls - Cecelia (Susie) Spires LeBus, 80, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Wichita Falls.

A Memorial Service will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home and inurnment will be at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Susie was born on November 17, 1939 in Gainesville, Texas to George and Cecelia Littlejohn Spires. She married Jim LeBus in Wichita Falls, Texas on June 28, 1961. She was a retired nurse working in a doctor's office for many years. She was a member of Grace Church. She was preceded in death by her brother: George Spires and his Beverly.

Survivors include her husband: Jim LeBus of Wichita Falls; daughter: Heather Corder and husband Tim of Buda, Texas; son: Robert Barron LeBus and wife Jennifer of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren: Randal James Hartsfield, Lt. Com Jacob Ridge Hartsfield, Capt. Scott LeBus Hartsfield, James Latham LeBus, Michael Anthony LeBus (LVN), Cecelia Nichole LeBus, and Carlina Barron LeBus; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.

The family asks that you observe social distancing and to please bring your mask to the service






Published in Times Record News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
