Cecil Lynn McWilliams
Wichita Falls - Cecil Lee McWilliams, 75, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral Services will be at 10 AM, Tuesday, June 24, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Cecil was born on May 20, 1945 in Bowie, Texas to Dallas Cecil and Pauline McCartney McWilliams. He married Joanne Keel on April 19, 1990. She preceded him in death on March 18, 2003. He was a retired milk delivery driver for Oak Farms Dairy Products and had lived in this area most of his life. He loved crafts, drawing, working in his workshop, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and playing golf. He loved his wife with all his heart and loved his family. He was also preceded in death by his father: Dallas Cecil McWilliams; mother: Pauline Schroeder; and brother: David McWilliams.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.