Cecil Lynn McWilliams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil Lynn McWilliams

Wichita Falls - Cecil Lee McWilliams, 75, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral Services will be at 10 AM, Tuesday, June 24, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Cecil was born on May 20, 1945 in Bowie, Texas to Dallas Cecil and Pauline McCartney McWilliams. He married Joanne Keel on April 19, 1990. She preceded him in death on March 18, 2003. He was a retired milk delivery driver for Oak Farms Dairy Products and had lived in this area most of his life. He loved crafts, drawing, working in his workshop, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and playing golf. He loved his wife with all his heart and loved his family. He was also preceded in death by his father: Dallas Cecil McWilliams; mother: Pauline Schroeder; and brother: David McWilliams.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved