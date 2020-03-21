|
|
Cecil Ray Johnson
Cecil Ray Johnson of Burkburnett passed away Friday, March 20th with his family by his side. Cecil was born April 17th, 1937 in Atoka County Oklahoma to Jack Johnson and Ola Mae Johnson. Cecil graduated from Wapanucka Oklahoma High School and went to work in concrete construction in Fort Worth.
He moved to Wichita Falls TX, and on June 23 1962, he married the love of his life Lois Marie Salyers. In 1969 he went into business for himself, and formed Johnson Concrete Construction. He continued in this business until 2002. He was also a home builder, building homes in the Wichita Falls and Burkburnett area from 1979 until 2011.
He loved to go hunting with his son Jack, and to go fishing at Lake Texoma with his wife Lois, and the kids and grandkids. He and Lois loved to travel, and their favorite place to go was Cancun Mexico, where they went many years starting in the early 1980's, until their last trip in 2007.
They both loved serving their God Jehovah together. Lois was baptized in 1973, and Cecil in 1979.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lois Marie Johnson, who passed on March 25th, 2015. They were married almost 53 years. He was also preceded in death by son Kenneth Johnson, his daughter Ladonna Johnson, his parents, one brother Leroy Johnson, four sisters Mildred Harris, Alta Justice, Jean Johnson and Wanda Turner.
He is survived by three children, Jack Johnson and wife Ruth, Danny Johnson and David Johnson, Grandson Terence Johnson and wife Ashley, one sister Betty Isbell, one Brother Inlaw Roy Turner, Great Grandson Luke Johnson, and many other Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces, family and friends.
Services are pending.....
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020