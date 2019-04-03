|
|
Celia Ann Stamps
Wichita Falls - January 11, 1955 to March 27,2019
Celia Ann Stamps, 64 passed away on March 27, 2019 with her family by her side at Missouri Baptist Medical Center Hospice Care in St Louis Missouri. She died from complications arising from a prolonged illness. She was the daughter of Palmer K and E. H. Logan of Archer City Texas. She was married in 1995 to Colonel John T. Stamps who preceded her in death in 1999. She was a graduate of Midwestern University with a BS Degree in Theatre Arts and Mineral Well High School Class of 1973. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women's Organization and an avid supporter and participant in Backdoor Theatre. She served in the US Army and had a great love of country. Celia worked for many years as an office manager for local medical offices. She was the primary care giver for her older brother Jeff who preceded her in death in 2012 and later her mother Palmer K Logan who preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by her brother Gregory K Flowers (Brenda) of Fort Wayne IN and sister Connie A Autry of Ballwin MO. Celia is also survived by her beloved nephews and nieces, Justin K Flowers, Heather J Flowers of Fort Wayne IN, Deana L McKelvie of St Louis MO, and William G Autry of Chicago IL. She was very proud of her grandnephews Alexander K Flowers, Julian K Flowers, Kai K Flowers, and grandnieces Zoe A McKelvie, and Veronica A McKelvie. Celia was very generous, kind and fun-loving. She took more pleasure in giving than receiving. Her joy for life was apparent in her smile and the sparkle in her eyes. She will be dearly missed by those who loved and knew her. Service is 2:00pm Friday April 5, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home, 1917 Archer City Hwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76302, with visitation 2 hours prior, with Roger Deerinwater officiating. Burial will at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park with military honors delivered graveside. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310. To sign the online guest book, go to www.hamptonvaughan crestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 3, 2019