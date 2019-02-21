|
Chance Logan Fernandez
Wichita Falls, TX
Chance Logan Fernandez, 21, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in Lunn's Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Chance was born on July 11, 1997, in Wichita Falls to Misty Wickersham Young and Dino Fernandez. So sure that he was a girl, he did not have a name when he arrived. We picked Chance since he was born on 7/11.
Chance was raised in Wichita Falls and attended Wichita Falls High School graduating in 2015. While in high school, Chance found two friends who became like brothers; Kaleb and Tommy. Chance loved going fishing with his friends and family. His cousin Jeremy turned him into a turkey hunter which became one of his biggest passions. Chance had a huge heart and a laugh that was contagious. His smile lit up the room. He made friends easily and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was the first to hug you when you needed it. He was an amazing friend, son, brother and uncle. He will be greatly missed, and our family will have a tough time with the void left in our hearts.
Chance is survived by his parents Misty, Trey Young and Dino Fernandez. Grandparents, Patricia Satterfield; Jimmy and Evelyn Wickersham; and Denise and Jerry Jones. He is also survived by his siblings, Antonio Fernanadez, Steven (Natasha) Fernandez, Autumn (Martin) Fernandez-Gomez and Jaci (AJ) Perryman. He leaves behind nieces and nephews that he so loved: Mateo, Illyana, Tylee, Esteban, Antonio Jr., Sebastian, Christian, Eli, Raine and Easton. He leaves behind his cousins who were also his best friends, Raylee Jones, Trent Fernandez and Jeremy Atteberry. He is also survived by numerous aunts , uncles , cousins and friends.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Tipton Children's Home, PO Box # 370, 1000 N. Broadway, Tipton, OK 73570, or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; https://donordrive.com.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019