Charinda Kaye Sestak Moreira
Arlington - Charinda Kaye Sestak Moreira, 39, of Arlington, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Services are private and a memorial will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
The services will be streamed on Hampton Vaughan Crestview's Facebook page.
Charinda was born on September 15, 1980 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Edwin and Barbara House Sestak. She married Alex Moreira on June 30, 2007 in Wichita Falls. She earned her bachelor degree in psychology and Spanish at Midwestern State University and worked towards her Master Degree at Argosy University in California. She was an admissions representative at Universal Technical Institute in Irving, Texas.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, shopping, traveling, swimming, going to the beach and attending Bible study. She especially loved music, piano, and flute, and volunteering at Fielder Church in Arlington. She was a past President of the Alpha Phi Sorority, was involved with the , and numerous activities while attending Midwestern State University.
Survivors include her husband Alex and their son Kaylex Tony Moreira of Arlington, Texas; parents: Edwin and Barbara Sestak of Wichita Falls; sisters: LyDora Kaye Sestak Martin and husband Chris and Donnetta Kaye Sestak Gampher and husband David; nieces and nephews: Tyler Sestak Fulks, Schyler Sestak, Crystal Sestak, Chris Martin Jr., Adeline Gampher, Chris Gampher, Amanda Walters, Cody Walters, Sophia Moessmer, Luc Moessmer, Noah Oliverira; sister in law: Ana Paula Moessmer and husband Chris; brother in law Marcio Oliverira; Aunt and Uncle: Donna and Jack Boyett; dear friends: Krista Blackrock, Valarie McCubbins, and many more. Preceded in death are grandparents: Lydia and Tony Sestak, Doris and Harry House.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Kaylex Moreira's college fund at Schwab.com.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020