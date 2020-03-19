|
Charla Elizabeth Foreman, 60, of Archer City, TX passed away March 17, 2020 in Dallas, TX. A private service (immediate family only) will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020. Burial will follow at Newcastle Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.
Charla was born in Graham, TX on September 10, 1959 to Gwen Bryant Dodson and the late Charles Hugh Dodson. She married Rick Foreman, February 28, 1981 in Graham. She was currently the Secretary for the Archer County Extension Office and had previously worked for Choctaw Contractors for 22 years.
Our Momma/Nono was everything to our family. Nono was at every football game cheering on her favorite twirler and trumpet player along with every kid on the field. She was the first one to volunteer for anything that anyone needed help with and could outwork anyone around. She was the love of our Dad's life and his best friend for 39 years. Mom was adored by so many people and will be missed more than we could possibly put into words.
She leaves behind her mother Gwen Dodson of Newcastle; Rick Foreman, Husband and best friend, of Archer City; Daughters, Amanda Greenway and husband David and their children Morgan and Justin Veitenheimer of Little Elm, TX; Meri Beth Miller and husband Clayton their children Aubrey, Evan, and Kalynn of Seymour,TX; Son, Max Foreman and wife Misty and their children William, Edward, and Violet of Noblesville, IN; Brothers, Chuck Dodson and wife Beth of Lipan, and Chad Dodson and wife Kim of Newcastle and many nieces, nephews, cousins that she loved and all loved her dearly.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020