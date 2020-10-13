Charlcie Guffey Terrell
Wichita Falls, TX - Charlcie Guffey Terrell, 84, of Wichita Falls died Monday October 12, 2020 in her home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 6:00 until 7:00 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home.
Charlcie was born November 11, 1935 to Ira and Nena Belden Brown in Wichita Falls. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1953 and lived in Wichita Falls the remainder of her life. She worked at Texas Bank & Trust throughout her career until her retirement and volunteered at Bethania Hospital. She also enjoyed gardening, taking care of plants, and spending time working in the yard. She loved crafting and ceramics and loved traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands George Naron and Carson Terrell, and her brothers Benton and Buddy Brown.
Charlcie is survived by the following: both of her daughters Pam Haines of Plano TX, and Rosey Moser (Steve) of Wichita Falls, her son Lee Guffey (Cheryl) of Wichita Falls, her brother Curtis Brown (Andrea) of Richmond, TX,
her grandchildren Adam Holley, Dusty Holley (Izzy), Stephanie Ruiz (Sam), Bradley Guffey, Nick Guffey (Sarah),
Jeffery Guffey (Haley), Sean Guffey, Brendan Moser (Jordan), and Kayla Knobloch (Curt). She is also survived by her fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
