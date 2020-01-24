|
|
Charlela Viola Edgin
Wichita Falls - Charlela Viola Edgin, 94, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27th at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28th at Bible Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Rucker officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Lela (Gregg) and Charles Thomas Sides, Charlela was born on October 24, 1925, in Wichita Falls. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her twin daughters, Dotsie and Dimple said they were honored to be selected as her daughters when they were three years old. Charlela was a life-long Baptist.
Along with her parents, Charlela was also preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Edgin in 2014; and four sisters.
She is survived by her daughters, Dotsie Whyrick and Dimple Davis; sister, Pauline Felts; grandchildren, Tricia Smirl, Lorisa Colwell, Christopher Whyrick, Vanessa Davis and April Kaufhold; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020