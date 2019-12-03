|
Charlene Parks
Iowa Park - Charlene R. Parks, 85, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, December 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Iowa Park with Pastor Glen Pearce officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas. Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
Charlene was born February 1, 1934 in Dumont, Texas to Charlie William and Maria Jane (Harrison) Raglin. She married Marvin Doyle Parks on September 11, 1954 at the First Baptist Church of Breckenridge, Texas. Charlene was a member of First Baptist Church of Iowa Park. She worked as a bookkeeper for State National Bank in Iowa Park, Texas prior to becoming a homemaker and raising her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also a very active part of the Friendly Door. In addition to bookkeeping, homemaking, and volunteering, she had a passion for Genealogy but cherished her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren most.
Charlene was an amazing caregiver and a wonderful cook. She made the best cinnamon toast around and loved providing a full Thanksgiving and Christmas meal for her entire family. She also hosted the best tea parties through the years with her granddaughter and great granddaughters.
Charlene is preceded in death by her parents, Maria "Mae" Jane Harrison and Charlie William Raglin; eight siblings; husband, Marvin Doyle Parks, and daughter Debra Kay Parks Roberts.
Surviving relatives include son Charles Byron of Windthorst, TX; five grandkids; Charlene Renee Raby and husband Steven, and Jesse Doyle Roberts, all of Iowa Park, TX; Heather Jordan Powell Lett and husband Joe of Altus, OK; Sean Edward Roberts and wife Kelly of Wichita Falls, TX; Nalani Carr of North Richland Hills, TX, and eight great grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls and The Friendly Door of Iowa Park. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019