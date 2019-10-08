Services
Wells Funeral Home
909 Harding St
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
(940) 766-2921
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
POEM Christian Center
1959 - 2019
Charlene Williams Obituary
Charlene Williams

Wichita Falls - Charlene Williams, 60, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Wichita Falls, Texas.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at POEM Christian Center, under the direction of Wells Funeral Home.

Charlene was born July 19, 1959 in Wichita Falls, TX to Charlie (Tot) and Mildred Beatrice Williams. She attended Hirschi High School and worked for many years as an LVN at River Oaks Nursing Home. Charlene was loved by all who knew her and can be remembered for her infectious laughter, her kind spirit and her giving nature.

She is preceded in death by both parents; her brothers, Don and Jimmy Washington and Tommy Williams.

Charlene leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children: Dameon Williams of Phoenix, AZ and Miosha Woods (Williams) of Wichita Falls, TX; Brother: Charles Williams (WF, TX); Sister: Vanessa Williams (WF, TX); Grandchildren: Infiniti, Marquay, Bobby, Elijah, Brandon, Sariah, Aya and Braxton (Scooter); Great-granddaughter: Margaux; Aunts: Banna Christian (WF, TX) and Norma Polk (Waxahachie, TX); Uncle: Tommy Williams (Memphis, TN); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Flowers can be sent to Wells Funeral Home, 909 Harding, Wichita Falls, TX.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 8, 2019
