Charles Asbury
Wichita Falls - Charles Edward Asbury, 54, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.
If you are reading this, I have gone to be with my parents; and two brothers Wesley and Coleman; and sisters Lillian and Elizabeth. I leave behind my wife; brother Curtis and wife Anna, and Thompson and wife Laverill; and sister Pauline; along with many nieces and nephews; as well as many friends. Don't cry because I'm not.
A service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019