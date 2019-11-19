|
|
Charles B. Russell
Wichita Falls - Charles B. Russell, Jr., age 91, passed away on November 16, 2019.
He was born on June 5, 1928, in Miami, Florida, to Charles Barden Russell and Frances Ruth Gill Russell.
In 1943 at age 15 he joined the Merchant Marines, crossing the north Atlantic several times in convoys carrying vital war materiel to England. He vividly remembered watching ships on both sides of his being struck by German torpedoes.
After the war he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Texas, finding the state that would be his home for the rest of his life.
He attended Victoria College where he was elected president of College Forum, president of Phi Theta Kappa, was named to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities, and was a member of the newspaper staff.
He next attended the University of Texas at Austin where he earned his B. B. A. degree, graduating as the top student in his class. At the U.T. Law School, from which he graduated in 1958, he was elected to membership in Phi Delta Phi honor fraternity and made the highest score in his U.T. class on that year's state bar exam.
Recruited by the law firm of Nelson, Montgomery and Robertson, he moved of Wichita Falls in 1958. Through the years the firm became Russell, Tate, and Gowan. A new firm, Russell, Leonard, and Key, was later formed, but all of his legal career was based in the Hamilton building, which he greatly admired.
One of his proudest legal achievements was being recognized in a special citation from the American Bar Association for having created original law.
In Wichita Falls he was president of the U.T. Ex-Students Association, president of the Navy League, active in the Chess Club, a deacon at his church, a coach for girls softball at the Y.W.C.A., an avid tennis player and runner, completing his first marathon in his fifties. He was also a member of the American Bar Association, the Texas Bar Association, and the Wichita County Bar Association, for which he served as an officer.
He married Carol Gibson of Victoria, Texas, in 1955. The marriage was blessed with two children: Richard Gaines Russell in 1962 and Anne Robin Russell in 1964. He later was married to Virginia (Ginny) Parchman in 1981.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Ginny in 2010, and his son Richard in 2011.
Among his survivors are his daughter Robin Russell of Wichita Falls, daughter-in-law Jenny Kile Russell of Seattle, grandchildren Ceren Elizabeth White of Vernon, Andrew Grant Richardson of Wichita Falls, Hannah Russell and Sandra Shannon of Seattle, three great-grandchildren, and several Parchman step-children and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the chapel at First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls with Dr. John McLarty officiating.
For those desiring, memorial gifts may be made to the Richard Gaines Russell Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation, 2405 Kell, Suite 100, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
