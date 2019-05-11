|
|
Charles Bond
Wichita Falls - Charles R. Bond, 85, of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 in the East Sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls with Pastor Dennis Neal officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Charles was born on August 28, 1933 in Canadian, Texas to the late William and Era May Bond. He was a graduate of Wichita Falls Senior High School. Charles worked for over 30 years in operations for American Petrofina. He and Shirley Dixon were married on September 4, 1982. He was an outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. The couple enjoyed their vacations to Branson, Missouri. He was a longtime volunteer with the Arrowhead Ranch Estates Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of the National Society of Petroleum Engineers. Charles enjoyed teaching the grandsons to fish, as well as drink coffee at an early age. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, and four brothers.
He is survived by his wife; daughter Shelly Gallagher and husband John of Wichita Falls; grandsons Grant and Gavin Gallagher; daughter Sherrie Vacarella and husband Joe of Wichita Falls and her children Amy and Nicki; along with special niece Susie Johnson, and several other nieces and nephews.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made in Charles's name to First Baptist Church, 1200 9th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301, or , 1008 Burnett St., Wichita Falls, Texas 76301
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 11 to May 12, 2019