|
|
Charles "Ole Crow" Crow
Electra - Charles "Ole Crow" Crow, age 81, lifelong resident of Electra, Texas passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Electra.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra with Rev. Bob Lee of First United Methodist Church of Electra officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Charles was born September 9, 1937 in Electra to the late Gordon B. Crow and Ann Forbes Crow. He graduated from Electra High School.
Charles honorably served his country in the United States Army having served in Korea and Vietnam. He earned four overseas service bars, parachutist badge, Vietnam service medal, Army Commendation medal and a Bronze Star medal. He retired with twenty years of service. After his tour of duty, he returned to Electra and was self-employed throughout the rest of his life.
In 1960, he married Lis Sellerer in Germany.
Charles was an avid trap shooter and won Oklahoma State Shoot in 1997 and was Texas State Single Champ in 2000. He was a member of the Iowa Park Trap Club and the American Legion in Wichita Falls. Charles was also a great story teller.
Survivors include his wife, Lis Crow of Electra; son, Chuck Crow and wife, Lynn of Electra; daughter, Brenda Crow and wife, Adriane Bezusko of Dallas; grandson, Zach Crow and wife, Haley of Amarillo; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Crow of Amarillo.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial to the Electra Public Library, 401 North Waggoner, Electra, Texas 76360.
Published in The Times Record News on June 11, 2019