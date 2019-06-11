Services
Aulds Funeral Home - Archer City
307 S Center
Archer City, TX 76351
940-574-4422
For more information about
Charles Crow
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home - Archer City
307 S Center
Archer City, TX 76351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Crow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Ole Crow" Crow


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles "Ole Crow" Crow Obituary
Charles "Ole Crow" Crow

Electra - Charles "Ole Crow" Crow, age 81, lifelong resident of Electra, Texas passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Electra.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra with Rev. Bob Lee of First United Methodist Church of Electra officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.

Charles was born September 9, 1937 in Electra to the late Gordon B. Crow and Ann Forbes Crow. He graduated from Electra High School.

Charles honorably served his country in the United States Army having served in Korea and Vietnam. He earned four overseas service bars, parachutist badge, Vietnam service medal, Army Commendation medal and a Bronze Star medal. He retired with twenty years of service. After his tour of duty, he returned to Electra and was self-employed throughout the rest of his life.

In 1960, he married Lis Sellerer in Germany.

Charles was an avid trap shooter and won Oklahoma State Shoot in 1997 and was Texas State Single Champ in 2000. He was a member of the Iowa Park Trap Club and the American Legion in Wichita Falls. Charles was also a great story teller.

Survivors include his wife, Lis Crow of Electra; son, Chuck Crow and wife, Lynn of Electra; daughter, Brenda Crow and wife, Adriane Bezusko of Dallas; grandson, Zach Crow and wife, Haley of Amarillo; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Crow of Amarillo.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial to the Electra Public Library, 401 North Waggoner, Electra, Texas 76360.
Published in The Times Record News on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now