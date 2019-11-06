|
Charles Edwin "Charlie" Beaird
Henrietta - Charles Edwin "Charlie" Beaird, 91 of Henrietta, TX formerly of Big Lake, TX passed away on Tuesday November 5, 2019.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov 9 at 1:00. Service to follow at 2:00 pm at the Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, TX with Howard Walker officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Charlie was born on May 13, 1928 in Holliday, Texas to Barney and Jewel (Blalock) Beaird. He married Mavis Overstreet on December 23, 1947 in the courthouse in Archer City, Texas. He was retired from North Central Oil Corp. where he worked 24 years as a as a pumper. Charlie was a Past Master of the Masonic Lodge of Big Lake and Henrietta where he served for 50 years. He had a passion for music and played fiddle, guitar and banjo as well as singing with a high tenor voice.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife Mavis Dean Beaird of Henrietta; sons Larry Beaird (and wife Paula) of Nashville, TN and Bruce Beaird of Odessa, TX; grandsons Eli, Aaron and Jordan Beaird; granddaughters Jacqueline Rudloff and Anna Trattles; Great-grandchildren Chris and Alex Trattles and Edwin and Davey Beaird.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019