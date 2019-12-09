Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Forester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Forester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Forester Obituary
Charles Forester

Burkburnett - Charles Forester passed in peace at the age of 87 years old. Chuck was a longtime resident of Burkburnett Texas with his loving wife Muriel Forester.

Chuck was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Burkburnett and loved his church family. Chuck was an avid square dancer and he could always be found at the local Bowling Alley entertaining others with his joyous attitude and his unique sense of humor.

Chuck never failed to put his family first and he will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him as a loving father, honest, hard-working man, a proud patriot and US Air Force veteran.

Chuck was a loving father of four children: Philip Forester and his wife Amada of Wichita Falls, Michael Forester and his wife Kari Jo of Burkburnett, Cindy Farney and her husband Ron of Arlington, and Vicky Reis and her husband Warren Reis of Shamrock. Chuck was also a proud grandfather of Amanda, Samantha, Ricardo, Lindsey, Krysti, Matthew, Jacob, Jeremy, Jenny, Casandra, Tony, Christina, and Jeremy. Also, Great-grandfather of Tristan, Makenna Jo, Michaela, Ben, Logan, Tyler, Haylie, Cierra, Tristen, Jade, Bryonna, Kaleb, Mia, Ava, and Layke.

Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, Luttie Wade; her husband, Herman Wade; Chuck's father, Charles Ernest Forester; and Chuck's sister, Barbara Brewster.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Muriel Forester of Burkburnett, as well as his brother, Kenneth Forester and his wife Glenna of Sandy, UT; his brother-in-law, Roy Brewster of Burkburnett; and his nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Burkburnett Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Liz Talbert, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -