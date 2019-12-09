|
Charles Forester
Burkburnett - Charles Forester passed in peace at the age of 87 years old. Chuck was a longtime resident of Burkburnett Texas with his loving wife Muriel Forester.
Chuck was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Burkburnett and loved his church family. Chuck was an avid square dancer and he could always be found at the local Bowling Alley entertaining others with his joyous attitude and his unique sense of humor.
Chuck never failed to put his family first and he will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him as a loving father, honest, hard-working man, a proud patriot and US Air Force veteran.
Chuck was a loving father of four children: Philip Forester and his wife Amada of Wichita Falls, Michael Forester and his wife Kari Jo of Burkburnett, Cindy Farney and her husband Ron of Arlington, and Vicky Reis and her husband Warren Reis of Shamrock. Chuck was also a proud grandfather of Amanda, Samantha, Ricardo, Lindsey, Krysti, Matthew, Jacob, Jeremy, Jenny, Casandra, Tony, Christina, and Jeremy. Also, Great-grandfather of Tristan, Makenna Jo, Michaela, Ben, Logan, Tyler, Haylie, Cierra, Tristen, Jade, Bryonna, Kaleb, Mia, Ava, and Layke.
Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, Luttie Wade; her husband, Herman Wade; Chuck's father, Charles Ernest Forester; and Chuck's sister, Barbara Brewster.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Muriel Forester of Burkburnett, as well as his brother, Kenneth Forester and his wife Glenna of Sandy, UT; his brother-in-law, Roy Brewster of Burkburnett; and his nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Burkburnett Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Liz Talbert, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019