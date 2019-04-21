|
|
Charles Gaylord (Sonny) Robinson, Jr.
Wichita Falls - Charles Gaylord (Sonny) Robinson, Jr., died peacefully at home on April 19th with his wife Pat at his side. He was 79 years of age.
Sonny was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on July 28, 1939, to Charles Gaylord Robinson, Sr., and Juanita Carr Robinson.
In 1973 he moved from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with his wife Elaine and family, to Burkburnett to open the PPG Plant, where he served as a loyal and respected manager until his retirement in 2002. He travelled internationally to assist in opening plants for the company, even after his retirement. He was an avid golfer, and took great pride in volunteering annually at The Colonial. He was a Mason and a member of the Maskat Shrine. He attended Grace Church, and was known for his sunny disposition, for making people laugh, he loved his grandchildren and George Jones' music, and never met a stranger.
He married Pat on April 25, 1992 in Wichita Falls, and these best friends lived happily as husband and wife for 27 years.
Sonny is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Penny Totten.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife Pat; children Robin Robinson Smith and husband Kenneth; Gina Boyce; C.G. Robinson III and fiancée Tracy; stepchildren Jody Elgin; Steve Smith and wife Ladonna; and Tracy Smith and husband James; grandchildren Kendra Conner and husband Brandon; Lindsey Magers; MacKenzie Robinson; Parker Robinson and wife Paige; Jena Chavez and husband Steven; Sidney McClung and husband Steven; Ethan Hoffman and wife Katrina; Melanie Lowarance; and Ashton James Smith; and seven great grandchildren.
A celebration of Sonny's life will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd, at 11:00 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation scheduled on Monday, April 22nd from 6-8 PM. Memorials may be made to Shriners' Children's Burn Center or Hospice of Wichita Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 21, 2019