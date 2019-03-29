|
|
Charles Geter
Wichita Falls, TX
Charles Geter was born on July 27, 1951 to Wyomia Thursby and Joe Geter in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Services will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church with Pastor Carl Harris officiating and Minister Alicia Woodard, Eulogist. Professional service under the direction of Wells Funeral Home.
Charles was educated in the Wichita Falls Independent School District graduating from Booker T. Washington High School in 1969. He worked in Home Health Care for many years. His anointed passion was playing the piano and organ whenever and for whomever he could. Charles was an avid cook.
Charles joined the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and later untied with the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church where he remained faithful until the stoke that he suffered in October of 2013 left him unable to continue his dedicated service.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Millie Geter, two brothers, James Waldon and Donald Thursby.
He is survived by a sister, Marilyn Geter Owens; brother, Clarence Geter and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 29, 2019