Charles Glandon



Burkburnett - Charles was born on July 10,1927 in Geronimo, Oklahoma to Mitchell and Marie (Hawhee) Glandon. He attended school in Grandfield, and attended the National Trade School in Kansas City, Kansas where he graduated with the class of 1949. He served his country by enlisting in the United States Navy. Charles worked as a civil servant on Sheppard Air Force Base for 33-1/2 and served as a supervisor for several years until his retirement in 1982. Charles also dabbled in the auctioning business for several years, working for Ed Garnett. He was an active and avid member of the Masonic Brotherhood. Charles enjoyed working with his hands and made successful hobbies out of woodworking, gardening, and growing pecan trees. He loved spending time with his family. He was a good man and will be sorely missed by all that knew his company.



He is survived by his sons, Charles L. Glandon of Grandfield, OK, Kenny Glandon and Geraldine of London, England, Tim Glandon Sr. and Terrie of Pangburn, Arkansas, Stepson, Adolphus Archer Jr. of Grandfield; his stepdaughters and spouses, Diane Turner and Clay of Rusk, Texas, Helen Whitmore and Wayland of Grandfield, Rosie King and Darrell of Vernon, Texas; Grandchildren, Tim Glandon Jr, Jennifer Wyatt, Chavaughn Colwell, Janelle Glandon, Sharlie Martinez Perry Spradlin, Robert Spradlin, Dwayne Hill, Regina Pfaff, Timmy Head, Charlie Head, Katie Braddock, Kelsie King, John William Archer II, Jeremy Archer, and numerous great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.



Mr Glandon was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Janelle, his second wife, Glinnis, stepdaughter, Louise Poor, stepson, John William Archer; his brother, Ralph Glandon and his granddaughter, Glinnis ( Little Bit) Glandon.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store