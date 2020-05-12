|
|
Charles Jackson Jr.
Burkburnett - Charles Jackson Jr. 51, of Burkburnett, Texas, passed away after a tragic accident on May 2, 2020. Charles was born August 18, 1968 to Leslie Richter and Charles Clifton Jackson Sr. in San Jose, California. Charles married his best friend and love of his life, Torrie Burg on September 25, 2004 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Charles was a great husband, wonderful father and loving grandfather He had an awesome outlook on life, always smiling, and enjoyed giving someone a hard time. Charles loved his family more than anything, he was the person that you called for anything day or night and he would be there. He was always there when a friend or even stranger needed him no questions asked. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live on forever in the hearts of anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Torrie Jackson; son, Joshua Jackson; daughter, Kelsey Ward and husband, Jeremy; grandchildren Cooper, Mason, and Madison Ward all from Burkburnett ; mother, Leslie Richter and step father, James of Wichita Falls; father, Charles Jackson Sr. of California; brother, William Jackson and wife, Tina ; step brother, Will Richter and wife, Stevi all from Iowa Park; step sister, Whitney Schreiber and husband, Rick of Windthorst; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charles was preceded in death by his grandmother Margaret Schmidt.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park with Pastor James Sterling, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls. Viewing will be held Thursday May 14, 2020 and Friday May 15, 2020 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a limited number of people will be allowed in the viewing room at one time.
Published in The Times Record News from May 12 to May 13, 2020